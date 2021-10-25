UCSB men’s golf finishes 13th at tournament

By DANIEL MOEBUS-BOWLES

The UCSB men’s golf team finished 13th out of 15 teams in this weekend’s Visit Stockton Invitational hosted by Pacific at Stockton Country Club. The three-day, 54-hole tournament began Thursday morning and concluded Saturday afternoon.

After shooting a tournament-worst 300 (+16) on day one, the Gauchos bounced back to shoot a 279 (-5) in round two and a 285 (+1) in round three for an 864 (+12).

Matt Monheim led the way for the Gauchos shooting a 76-64-72=212 (-1) to take 31st place.

His round two score of 64 (-7) was the third lowest in the tournament.

Andrew Ricci was right behind him shooting a 74-71-69=214 (+1).

Rajvir Bedi notched the tournament’s sole hole-in-one collecting an ace on the 12th hole of the first round.

Ricci got it done on the par 5s ranking fifth and shooting a 4.22 average at seven-under.

UCSB had 161 pars, 41 birdies and two eagles.

This concludes the fall season for the UCSB men’s golf team. The Gauchos will be back in action come early February.

