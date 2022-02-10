UCSB men’s golf team finishes fifth at Orange County Collegiate Classic

COTO DE CAZA — The UCSB men’s golf team finished out the Orange County Collegiate Classic on a high note Tuesday morning, posting another 295 (+7) in the third and final round to take fifth place out of 10 teams. Blake McGovern finished tied for fifth place as an individual.

UCSB entered the final day of the tourney tied for seventh place after a rough first round and a solid showing in round two. The Gauchos posted an identical performance in round three with another 295 (+7), which was the third best performance by any team in the round.

For the tourney, the Gauchos carded a 320-295-295 for a 910 (+46).

Blake McGovern made his way up the leaderboard as well, sitting tied for seventh this morning and jumping up to tie for fifth place, thanks to a 73 (+1) in the third round. For the tournament, McGovern went 75-72-73 to end at just four-over par at 220 (+4).

Andrew Ricci and Brian Arnold both ended tied for 31st, shooting a pair of 230 (+14) scores and Rajvir Bedi, who competed as an individual, finished tied for 25th with a 228 (+12) thanks to a solid 73 (+1) in today’s round.

UCSB turned in 139 pars, 46 birdies and an eagle in the tournament.

McGovern was a wiz on the par 3s and par 4s, shooting just one over on the short holes and two over on standard holes for the contest. Both of those marks were good for third place on the individual leaderboard. He also led the tournament with 36 pars total.

Bedi put in work on the par 4s as well, shooting three over on those holes.

Johnny Bush made good use of the par 5s shooting five under on the long holes and tallied the team’s sole eagle.

The Gauchos now have some time off to prepare for Then Joust at Goose Creek hosted by Cal Baptist, who they saw in this tournament. The first two rounds are set for Feb. 21 at Goose Creek Golf Club in Mira Loma.

