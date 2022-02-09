UCSB men’s golf team starts spring season

COTO DE CAZA — The UCSB men’s golf team opened up its spring season with a pair of rounds at the Orange County Collegiate Classic Monday morning.

The first 18 of the season for UCSB was a tough one as the Gauchos shot a 320 (+32) as a team which saw them land at the bottom of the pack, but they were quick to bounce back in the second round dropping 25 strokes for a 295 (+7). They now sit at 615 (+39) for the tourney.

The 25-stroke improvement tied Cal Baptist, who shares 7th place with the Gauchos, for the biggest turn-around from round one to round two.

Blake McGovern sits T-7th as an individual after a great day on the course where he carded an opening round 75 (+3) and closed out with a 72 (±0). That currently stands as the best score on the team for the tournament.

Brian Arnold sits T-23rd after notching a first-round 78 (+6) and then dropping a few strokes to post a second-round 74 (+2).

UCSB turned in 30 birdies on day one, which is tied for third most in the contest.

Arnold and McGovern got it done on the Par 4’s as Arnold is currently shooting even par on those holes, which ranks second, and McGovern is in third shooting one-over on those holes so far.

McGovern is also just +1 on Par 3’s which is good for eighth in that category.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

