UCSB men’s soccer signs AIK Stockholm product Carl Mollerberg

The UCSB men’s soccer team is excited to wrap up this recruiting class as Head Coach Tim Vom Steeg has announced the addition of Carl Mollerberg.

“We are very excited to add Carl to our team for the 2023 season,” Coach Vom Steeg said. “Carl plays at the highest level of youth soccer and for one of the top clubs in Sweden. With the departure of both All-Conference performers Henry Davies and Sam Fletcher, we were trying to find a player who could step in and play both in the middle of our defense and also in the midfield. Carl can do both and at a very high level.”

Mollerberg has spent his career playing for one of the top academies in Scandinavia, AIK Stockholm. This opportunity allowed Mollerberg to play against some of the best European youth teams like FC Barcelona, Beneficia and West Ham United. The center back is a phenomenal one-on-one defender who predicts the game very well, and he showcased these talents in the UEFA Youth Champions League with AIK Stockholm while he was also on trial for the Swedish National Team.

Mollerberg will join this Gaucho squad that finished the 2022 regular season with a 10-4-6 record and an appearance in The Big West Championship game.

– Kristen Keller