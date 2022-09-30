UCSB men’s soccer tops UCSD in Big West opener

Finn Ballard McBride netted his fourth goal of the season in the win

A first half penalty was all that was needed for the UCSB men’s soccer team to pick up a 1-0 win over UC San Diego in Wednesday’s Big West opener at Harder Stadium.

Playing without key starters once again, the Gauchos (6-2-2, 1-0) controlled the game’s tempo from the outset, trying to find a crack in the final third against the defensive-minded Tritons (4-4-2, 0-1). UCSB would do so in the 24th minute.

“Obviously with some key players out, you’ve got to start making adjustments,” said Coach Tim Vom Steeg. “We need people who can step up for us, and fortunately for us, we do have a surplus of attacking players. I thought Nemo (Philipp) played very well in the first half, he ripped three shots and any one of those could’ve scored. We won the game and that’s what matters.”

After moving the ball around side-to-side, Rene Pacheco took a pass from Lucas Gonzalez and did well to turn at the top of the 18, finding midfielder Nemo Philipp on the left wing just as he came onside. As Philipp took a touch away from goal, a recovering UCSD defender caught him on the leg, earning the Gauchos their second penalty of the season. Junior forward Finn Ballard McBride stepped up to the spot, hesitating slightly before taking his shot to the left post. UCSD goalkeeper Dominic Peters chose correctly and got a glove on it, but the shot was well-placed with pace and went inside the left netting, 1-0.

The Tritons continued to drop players back on defense, hoping to catch the Gauchos on the counter. They got their best opportunity on the break in the 72nd minute, when Nick Cirrito got in behind the UCSB back line and fired a shot on goal. A stoic Leroy Zeller stuck his foot out and stopped it in its tracks.

UCSB’s outstanding goalkeeper would make another great save several minutes later, stopping another shot through traffic despite not having a great line of sight to the ball. That gave him three saves in the span of seven minutes, and he wouldn’t be tested the rest of the way.

NOTABLE

– Ballard McBride’s goal was his fourth of the season, good for second on the team and tied for second in the conference. He is now 2-for-2 on penalties in his career.

– Philipp had a phenomenal game for the Gauchos in the attacking midfield, beating defenders with speed, excellent dribbling, and one highlight nutmeg. He finished with a team-high four shots, two of which forced saves.

– Santa Barbara earned its second clean sheet of the season. It was the Gauchos’ first shutout since their home opener against California Baptist.

– The Tritons have now been held scoreless in four straight outings. This is the second straight year UCSB has defeated them 1-0.

NEXT UP

UCSB will now get ready for its next home game on Saturday against CSUN at 7 p.m.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com