UCSB men’s tennis blanks Irvine for Big West Championship

UCSB’s historic 2023 men’s tennis season rolls on, as the Gauchos thumped UC Irvine, 4-0 Sunday morning, capturing The Big West Championship and with it an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. UCSB’s 22-3 record is their best ever by winning percentage, and the most total wins since the 1985 season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Santa Barbara jumped out to an early lead in doubles, with Luka Mrsic and Conrad Brown winning on court two. Gianluca Brunkow and Pablo Masjuan did the same on court three, clinching the point for the Gauchos. Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady had the lead on court one when doubles ended.

Santa Barbara kept right on rolling in singles, with Brunkow storming to a win on court five. Jordan put the Gauchos within touching distance of the trophy with a win on court one, then Brown finished it off on court six. The title is UCSB’s 15th Big West Men’s Tennis Championship and their seventh in the last nine seasons.

UP NEXT

As Big West Champions, the Gauchos are headed to the NCAA Tournament, which will begin on Friday.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

