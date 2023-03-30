UCSB men’s tennis climbs to No. 26 ahead of match at Oregon

The UCSB men’s tennis team keeps on climbing, reaching their highest team ranking since 1998 this week, as they prepare to take on the No. 64 Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Thursday. The Gauchos come into the match having won their last six, jumping up to No. 26 in the national rankings after a momentous victory over then-No. 28 Cal last weekend. The last year on record that UCSB was ranked among the nation’s top 30 teams was 1998, when they were No. 23.

UCSB is 8-10 all-time against Oregon, with their last meeting coming in January of 2020, a 4-0 defeat in Eugene. The Gauchos were originally scheduled to host the Ducks this season, back in February, but rainy weather forced a change of plans. The teams agreed to move the match to Eugene.

UCSB earned a milestone victory over Cal in their last match, defeating the Golden Bears, 4-3, for the first time in program history. The Gauchos dominated doubles, then battled through close, back-and-forth singles competition, with Kai Brady’s triumph on the sixth and final singles court clinching victory.

UCSB returns home and resumes Big West play in their next match, welcoming UC Riverside to the Arnhold Tennis Center on April 4. First serve against the Highlanders is scheduled for 2 p.m. As will all home Gaucho tennis matches, it will be free to attend, and there will be a live stream of all the action through ucsbgauchos.com

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

