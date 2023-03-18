UCSB men’s tennis comes back to earn second top-75 win of the week

Phillip Jordan caped off a comeback victory for the UCSB men’s tennis team Thursday afternoon, picking up the Gauchos’ second top-75 win on the week and their fifth consecutive win overall.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UCSB fell just short of picking up the doubles point after dropping a tiebreaker on court one. Indiana struck first before UCSB evened up the score, collecting the first tiebreaker of doubles play. On court three Gianluca Brunkow and Lucca Liu defeated their opponents 7-6 (7-4). On court one Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady fell just short of collecting the double point for the Gauchos losing their set 7-6 (7-5) for the second tiebreaker in doubles play.

The Gauchos came back and in singles play collected three quick points to take a 3-1 lead. Luka Mrsic won in straight sets 6-3 and 6-1 on court five, while Pablo Masjuan also collected a straight set victory on court two 6-3 and 6-2. Kai Brady put the Gauchos up 3-1 after a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court six. Phillip Jordan would clinch the match for Santa Barbara with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 victory on court one.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

