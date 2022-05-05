UCSB men’s tennis earns Big West selections

The UCSB men’s tennis team earned three Big West first-team selections as well as two second team selections, the conference announced Wednesday.

Sophomores Phillip Jordan and Pablo Masjuan were named to the first team for their singles performances. Jordan was also selected to the first team for doubles along with his partner Kai Brady. Senior Victor Krustev was selected to the second-team, as was the doubles duo of Gianluca Brunkow and Masjuan.

Jordan went 26-10 on the season, including 13-6 on court one in dual matches and finished his season at No. 103 in the ITA rankings.

Masjuan was 15-7 overall and went 12-3 in dual matches.

As a doubles pair, Jordan and Brady had a stellar 21-3 record including 15-2 on court one in dual matches and finished the season at No. 88 nationally.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com