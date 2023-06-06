UCSB men’s tennis fares well in Big West All-Conference awards

By BLAKE MULLER

The Big West announced the All-Conference awards for Men’s Tennis, and UCSB was well represented across the board.

Phillip Jordan was named Big West Player of the Year, while also collecting First Team honors in both singles and doubles. Jordan played at the top of the lineup for the Gauchos all season, 19 of his 21 singles matches were played in the No. 1 slot where he recorded a 14-5 record. He played his other two matches in the No. 2 position where he went 2-0.

The doubles partnership of Kai Brady and Phillip Jordan earned first-team doubles honors. Brady and Jordan played every match at the No. 1 position together earning an 11-4 record and 2-0 in The Big West. The duo also went 1-1 against nationally ranked opponents, defeating the 38th-ranked doubles partnership from Pepperdine.

Pablo Masjuan earned First Team singles honors. During the 2023 season, Masjuan went 15-2 in singles play, going 4-0 against nationally ranked opponents. Masjuan defeated the No. 69, No. 89, No. 106, and No. 120-ranked players, needing a third set just once in the four matches.

Luka Mrsic was spectacular in singles play earning him Second Team All-Big West honors. Mrsic played in the middle of the lineup for the Gauchos going 14-1 in singles play. Mrsic opened up the season on an 11-match win streak before suffering his only loss in singles play.

Luka Mrsic also earned Honorable Mention doubles honors with his partner Conrad Brown. Mrsic and Brown competed in six matches together as double partners and went 4-2 overall and 2-1 in The Big West.

