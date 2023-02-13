UCSB men’s tennis remains undefeated with win over LMU

In a close dual against Loyola Marymount, the UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team continued their winning streak, defeating the Lions, 4-3 Saturday afternoon. The Gauchos are now 8-0 to start the 2023 campaign.

The Lions got off to a strong start by sweeping the doubles point, but UCSB came back with four fierce singles victories to remain unbeaten. Reigning Big West Player of the Week Phillip Jordan won on court one in straight sets, as did Conrad Brown on court six. Gianluca Brunkow and Luka Mrsic each gritted out three-set wins on court three and five, respectively, to turn the score to the Gauchos’ favor. It was Brunkow who secured the decisive fourth point.

The Gauchos will compete at home again in just six days, hosting the Boise State Broncos at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Friday. Matches are set to begin at 1 p.m.

Eric Boose writes about sports for UCSB.

