UCSB men’s tennis rolls past Anteaters

The UCSB men’s tennis team (19-3, 4-1 Big West) earned its 19th victory of the season with a 4-1 victory at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Sunday.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UCSB took the early lead after gaining the doubles point. Luka Mrsic and Conrad Brown earned a 6-3 victory on court two. On court three Gianluca Brunkow and Pablo Masjuan also earned a 6-3 victory.

Conrad Brown earned the second point for the Gauchos with a straight-set victory on court six, defeating his opponent 6-1 and 6-4. UC Irvine cut the lead in half with a win on court five but UCSB went on to win the next two matches to earn the win.

Phillip Jordan gave the Gauchos a 3-1 lead with a straight-set 6-4, 6-3 victory on court one. UCSB clinched the match when Luka Mrsic downed his opponent in straight sets, 6-2 and 6-4.

UP NEXT

UCSB will host Cal Poly for their last regular season match of the 2023 season. Match time is set for 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Nick Mathey writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com