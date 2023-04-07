UCSB men’s tennis rolls past Highlanders for 16th win

With five matches still to play, the No. 32 UCSB men’s tennis team has already equaled their regular-season win total from last season, cruising past UC Riverside, 4-0, on Tuesday to collect their 16th victory of the year. The Gauchos are one of three teams tied for first place in The Big West standings with a 2-0 conference record; they will play one of those other two teams, UC Davis, on Saturday.

UCSB was in control from the start, with Pablo Masjuan and Luka Mrsic racing out to an early 5-0 lead on court one in doubles, with Kai Brady and Alexander Watanabe Eriksson doing the same on court three. Both pairings would convert those leads into 6-1 wins, clinching doubles for the Gauchos.

In singles, Masjuan kept right on rolling, winning on court one, only dropping a single game. Lucca Liu finished up on court three shortly after, also taking his match by a 6-0, 6-1 scoreline. With UCSB up 3-0, the only question was which Gaucho would clinch the match, as Watanabe Eriksson and Conrad Brown were both nearing victories. It would be Watanabe Eriksson to finish off the Highlanders, wrapping up his match on court six in straight sets. Brown was one game away from finishing the job himself on court five, leading 5-4 in the second set when the match ended.

The Gauchos will play their final non-conference match of the season next, as they take on Pacific in the first match of a two-match Northern California road trip on Friday. First serve from Stockton is set for 1 p.m.

Eric Boose is assistant director of athletic communications at UCSB.

