UCSB men’s tennis team defeats Darmouth

LA JOLLA – The No. 50 UCSB men’s tennis team beat Ivy League opponent Dartmouth 6-1 Tuesday afternoon in a neutral match at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.

The Gauchos (11-4) was the team’s fifth straight victory, and they have outscored opponents 25-4 over that stretch.

Dartmouth won the first doubles matchup on court three as the Big Green duo Daniel Webb and Andy Ilie beat Pablo Masjuan and Alejandro Vedri 6-3.

Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady won their seventh straight doubles match, taking down Dominik Pauli and Anders Gibbons 6-4 on court one to even up the doubles portion.

The doubles point was decided on court two where Victor Krustev and Gianluca Brunkow scraped out a 7-6(4) nail-biter over Alex Knox-Jones and Pierce Widdecombe to win the point.

In the singles portion, Pablo Masjuan made it 2-0 Santa Barbara, dominating Carlos Guerrero Alvarez 6-2, 6-0 on court two. Kai Brady followed up with a win of his own on court four, defeating Alex Knox-Jones 6-0, 7-5 and putting the Gauchos a point away from victory.

Vedri secured the win with a 6-4, 7-5 victory on court six to make it 4-0 and secure the win for UCSB.

The Gauchos added two additional points before the day was done, as Brunkow bested Widdecombe 6-3, 7-6(3) on court five and Krustev beat Pauli 6-2, 7-5 on court three.

The Big Green were able to earn a point on court one, where Gibbons won a tiebreaker third set to snap Jordan’s four match singles win streak with a 4-6, 7-5, 1-0(7) final.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the Gauchos open the Big West portion of their schedule, taking on Hawaii at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com