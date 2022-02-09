UCSB men’s tennis team defeats Pacific

The UCSB men’s tennis team shut out Pacific by a score of 7-0 at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Monday afternoon. This is the Gauchos’ (4-1) second straight win and the team has only allowed one point in those last two matches.

Santa Barbara took the doubles point with a pair of wins on courts one and three. Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady won 6-1 on court one and Gianluca Brunkow and Pablo Masjuan followed with a 6-3 win on court three to secure the 1-0 lead heading into the singles portion.

Brunkow was the first to wrap up a singles win, beating the Tigers’ Manroop Saini 6-1, 6-4 on court six.

In the number three singles matchup, Stefano Tsorotiotis battled back from a set one deficit to defeat Liam Puttergill 7-5, 6-1, making the match score 3-0.

Jordan sealed the Gauchos’ win with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Aleska Madjonovic on court one.

With the victory already in hand, the Gauchos picked up three additional singles points. Brady earned a 6-4, 6-1 victory on court five, Pablo Masjuan picked up a 7-6, 6-1 court four win, and Viktor Krustev recovered from losing a close first set to win the number two matchup 6-7(5), 6-1, 1-0 (10-8).

The Gauchos will wrap up their three game homestand when they host San Diego State this Friday at 1:00 PM. A livestream will be available at web.playsight.com/facility/university-of-california-santa-barbara-ucsb/home.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

