UCSB men’s tennis team defeats UTSA

By DANIEL MESSINGER

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

The UCSB men’s tennis team earned their third win of the spring season, beating UTSA 6-1 Saturday afternoon at Arnhold Tennis Center. The Gauchos’ (3-1) defeat of the Roadrunners was clinched by a gritty three-set singles win by Pablo Masjuan over Tiago Torres.

Phillip Jordan and Kai Brady got the match off on the right foot for Santa Barbara, shutting out their opponents on court one for a 6-0 win. UTSA’s Sebastian Rodriguez and Tiago Torres proceeded to even it up with a 6-4 win on court two.

The doubles point came down to court three, where Gauchos Gianluca Brunkow and Masjuan won in the tiebreaker 7-6(2).

Moving onto the singles portion, UCSB opened with wins on courts six and five where Brady won 7-5, 6-2 and Brunkow won 6-3, 6-1.

With the Gauchos a point away from victory, the Roadrunners made it 3-1 when Rodriguez came back to defeat Stefano Tsorotiotis 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 on court three.

Masjuan clinched the Gauchos’ win with a comeback 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) victory over Torres on court four.

With the win already in the bag, Santa Barbara added two additional singles wins, with Victor Krustev winning 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 on court two and Jordan wrapping things up with a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 win in the top matchup The Gauchos have an early week match, hosting Pacific at 1 p.m. Monday. A livestream can be viewed at web.playsight.com/facility/university-of-california-santa-barbara-ucsb/home.

Daniel Messinger writes about sports for UCSB.

