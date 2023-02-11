UCSB men’s tennis to host LMU on Friday

Another weekend means another chance for UCSB men’s tennis to extend their unbeaten streak, with the Gauchos welcoming Loyola Marymount to the Arnhold Tennis Center this afternoon. UCSB won their first two home duals in dominant fashion on January 21, shutting out Grand Canyon, 7-0, and Portland State, 4-0, without losing a single set of doubles or singles play.

The Lions (2-1) and Gauchos (7-0) are near-permanent fixtures on each other’s schedules, having met 19 times since 2000. UCSB has won 18 of those matches, including each of the last six. Last season’s rendition was a 4-3 victory in which the Gauchos won on the top four singles courts. Phillip Jordan, Pablo Masjuan, Kai Brady, and Gianluca Brunkow all helped tame the Lions last season in Los Angeles.

Today’s match is set for 1 p.m. at Santa Barbara’s Arnhold Tennis Center.

LAST TIME OUT

UCSB played a pair of matches in San Antonio last weekend, winning both by a 5-2 scoreline. Against the University of New Orleans on Friday, the Gauchos won the final five points of the match, all in singles, to take the win. The next day, UCSB again earned all five of their points in singles play, taking down UTSA, who played host for the weekend. Phillip Jordan was recognized for his strong performances in San Antonio, being named Big West Men’s Tennis Player of the Week.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos are home again for their next match, hosting Boise State at the Arnhold Tennis Center on Friday, Feb. 17. First serve against the Broncos is set for 1 p.m. A live stream will be available through ucsbgauchos.com.

Eric Boose writes about sports for UCSB.

sports@newspress.com