UCSB men’s track team wins in San Diego

Women’s team places seventh at invitational

SAN DIEGO — The UCSB men’s track team topped a field of 13 teams Saturday afternoon at the Aztec Invitational at San Diego State University.

The women’s team placed seventh out of 16 teams and saw Amanda Spear etch her name into the Gaucho history books.

The men compiled 177.5 points as a team to take home the victory, outscoring the second place team in Cal by over 28 points.

The Gauchos’ Jimmy Chahal took first place in the 800m with a time of 1:51.49, and just behind him were Dylan Manning (1:53.64) and Advait Krishnan (1:54.89), who took fourth and fifth.

Jarett Chinn got it done on the distance, end-pacing the field in the 1500m with a time of 3:48.70.

Wrapping up the men’s efforts on the track was Deonne McCary (48.41) and Brendan Fong (48.52), who took third and fourth in the 400m.

In the field events Chase Tarr stayed hot with the javelin tying for third with a best throw of 63.52m, and Brad Thomas finished sixth with a toss of 57.80m.

A trio of Gauchos placed top-six in the pole vault as Eitan George (4.87m) placed third and Joshua Godfrey (4.12m) and Peter Michiels (4.12m) tied for sixth.

Jared Freeman scored some points for his team in the discus placing seventh with a throw of 52.53m.

On the women’s side, Amanda Spear notched the third best throw in program history in the discus, sending it 50.58m to take seventh.

Gabby Sanchez was again brilliant in the throws as well taking third in the hammer throw with a distance on 51.85m. She took 10th and 11th in the shotput and discus as well.

On the track, Lauren Gerhart impressed with a 7th place finish of 2:1 .69 in the 800m.

Emma Barthel placed 12th in the long jump covering a distance of 5.56m (18’3″)

The Gauchos will now prep fo the Irvine Invitational which begins on Friday.

