UCSB men’s volleyball bolsters lineup with Hawaii transfer Jack Walmer

The UCSB men’s volleyball team has announced the addition of setter Jack Walmer, who will be transferring from Hawai’i to UCSB as a redshirt sophomore heading into the 2022-23 school year.

The 6-foot-3 setter joins the Gauchos following two years with the two-time defending NCAA Champion Rainbow Warriors.

“We are very excited to welcome Jack and his family to the Gauchos,” head coach Rick McLaughlin said. “His experience and leadership will make an immediate impact and he will fit perfectly into our program. He is a flat-out winner.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2021, Walmer saw the court for 27 matches this past season, 22 of which resulted in UH wins. He appeared in 62 sets overall and totaled 89 assists (1.48 A/set), 18 digs, six aces and five blocks.

His most productive stretches came early in the year, including a career performance in which he posted 47 assists and seven digs on Jan. 31 against Ball State. A little over a week later, he had an ace in four consecutive matches, setting a season-best with three in a sweep over Long Island.

Walmer is a Manhattan Beach, Calif. native. He graduated from Mira Costa High School in 2020 with a long list of honors, including Bay League MVP and a VolleyballMag.Com First Team All-American selection.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com