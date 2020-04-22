UCSB men’s volleyball nets four All-Americans

UCSB has achieved a “first four” in men’s volleyball, placing a quartet of Gauchos on the All-America team for the first time in program history.

Casey McGarry led the way with his selection as the first-team setter on the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s honor squad. He is the first Gaucho to make first team since Dylan Davis in 2013.

Joining McGarry as All-Americans were opposite hitter Randy DeWeese and middle blocker Keenan Sanders, both of whom gained second-team recognition, and outside hitter Roy McFarland, who received honorable mention.

All four Gauchos are seniors but could return for another season. The NCAA recently offered seniors who compete in the spring an extra year of eligibility since their final season was curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was probably the best shot we’ve ever had at winning a national championship,” coach Rick McLaughlin said. “It’d be pretty neat to see some guys come back and get a shot at it again.”

The Gauchos, 14-2, were ranked third in the nation when the coronavirus forced cancellation of the rest of their season on March 12.

McGarry ranked fourth in the NCAA in assists per set (10.59) and fifth in digs average (2.48) at the time the season ended. He twice earned the Off the Block National Setter of the Week Award.

DeWeese averaged 3.7 kills per set and was a two-time winner of the Big West Conference Athlete of the Week Award.

Sanders averaged 2.02 kills per set with the nation’s second-best hitting percentage of .521. McFarland was averaging 2.48 kills per set when the season ended.



