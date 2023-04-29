UCSB men’s volleyball’s Seif Earns AVCA Thirty Under 30 Award

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced the recipients of its annual Thirty Under 30 award. This year, UCSB men’s volleyball’s Assistant Coach Jonah Seif was named to the list.

The AVCA’s Thirty Under 30 award highlights 30 up-and-coming coaches around the country who are making an impact in the sport of volleyball. They range from head coaches to volunteer assistants who are nominated for the award.

“To me, receiving this award is a validation of the efforts of our entire staff and the players throughout the years,” Seif said. “Our successes and achievements are not possible without a team effort, and I feel fortunate to work with such amazing people and for such a special program.”

Seif has been with UCSB men’s volleyball not only as a coach, but as a player. His time in Rob Gymnasium started in 2012 as a player, where he was a three-time AVCA All-American. Once his playing career ended, he accepted a position on the coaching staff with head coach Rick McLaughlin in 2019, serving the student-athletes of UCSB a since then. During his time on staff, the Gauchos won The Big West Championships in 2021 while making a run to the NCAA Semifinals. Since joining the coaching staff, the Gauchos held an overall record of 57-33.

Head Coach Rick McLaughlin said about Seif: “Jonah is one of the top upcoming coaches in the country. We are extremely lucky to have him at UCSB.”

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

