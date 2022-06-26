UCSB men’s water polo earns 13 GCC All-Academic selections

The UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo team landed 13 student-athletes on the 2021-22 GCC All-Academic Team, the conference announced on Thursday.

The Golden Coast Conference had a total of 158 student-athletes earn the honor, consisting of 56 players from its six participating men’s water polo programs. UCSB’s 13 was second only to San Jose State’s 14.

Long Beach State had the third-most members with 10, followed by Pepperdine’s seven. UC Irvine and Pacific rounded out the conference with six each.

The 13 UCSB GCC All-Academic selections are Jonah Albers, Mason Chambliss, Adam Gyenis, Tommy Hawkins, Shane Hoover, Jonathan Matarangas, Dash McFarland, Nathan Puentes, Sawyer Rhodes, Sean Rosenberg, Kian Sadeghi Garmaroudi, Ryan Strauss and Logan Sutter.

In order to qualify for the GCC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must:

– Be an active participant of their team having competed in at least Fifty (50) percent of games in the current season (may not be a redshirt).

– Carry over a 3.0 Cumulative GPA (on a 4.0 scale).

– Be classified as a “full-time” student for all terms of attendance.

– Have completed a minimum of one (1) academic year at his/her institution.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com