UCSB performs well at swimming invitational

By DANIEL MESSINGER

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

ST. GEORGE, Utah. – The UCSB men’s and women’s swim teams participated in the first day of the Dixie State Invitational at the Human Performance Center on Thursday.

The men’s team sits atop the leaderboard with 308 points, while the women are in second place with 176 points.

Freshman Kyle Brill was Santa Barbara’s top finisher, touching second in the 200 IM (1:47.15). Matt Driscoll and Dominic Falcon added third-place finishes in the 500 Free (4:26.83) and 200 IM (1:47.61), respectively. Captains Kian Brouwer and Dan Marella each contributed fourth-place finishes, Brouwer in the 50 Free (20.07) and Marella in the 200 IM (1:48.77).

Freshmen Austin Sparrow and Taber DaCosta were both fifth-place finishers.

The men’s squad dominated the 200 IM, with the Gauchos taking five of the top eight spots. In the relays, Santa Barbara’s “A” teams took the number three spot in both the 200 Free Relay and 400 Medley Relay, while the “B” team also snagged fourth place in the medley.

On the women’s side, junior Maelynn Lawrence was the top finisher, taking fourth place in the 500 Free (4:57.32). Sophomore Cami Collins took fifth in the same event in 4:57.44. In the women’s relays, the team of Reagan Nibarger, Hannah Joseph, Amelia Hammer, and Marriott Hoffmann finished fourth in the 200 Free Relay (1:33.41). Kristin Bartlett, Katie Nugent, Dora Seggelke, and Nibarger touched fifth in the 400 Medley Relay (3:45.28), while the “B” team also took seventh place.

Daniel Messinger works in media relations/communications at UCSB.

