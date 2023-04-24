UCSB plays at Ping Cougar Classic

The UCSB golf team was back in action as the Gauchos traveled to Provo, Utah for the Ping Cougar Classic hosted by BYU. At this tournament, the Gauchos faced multiple teams ranked highly in the NCAA including host BYU, Colorado and New Mexico State, to name a few. Facing strong competition and tough weather conditions, the Gauchos finished this tournament in 16th.

The Gauchos had their best showing in the first round as the team’s No. 1 golfer John Bush had his best round, shooting three strokes under par. He also shot a 73 and 70 in the second and third rounds to finish tied for 26th with a 212. Following up behind him was Rajvir Bedi, whose lowest round was two strokes under par in the first round. His time in Provo was wrapped up with a total of 224. Mason Benbrook and Matt Monheim were close behind as they both ended the tournament with a total score of 227. Brian Arnold was the last Gaucho to compete at the Ping Cougar Classic, earning a total of 229 across the three rounds.

The Gauchos have one more tournament before they wrap up the season as they head to The Big West Championships. UC Santa Barbara will head south to La Quinta Country Club with competition starting on Sunday, April 30, and ending on Tuesday, May 2, against eight other Big West institutions. For more information on the tournament, visit bigwest.org.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

