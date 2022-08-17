UCSB police detective arrested for hit-and-run

The man identified by the California Highway Patrol as allegedly driving a pickup that sideswiped another vehicle and then allegedly leaving the scene — allegedly ignoring efforts by the other driver to get him to stop — is a detective for the UCSB Police Department.

The CHP named Lt. Bradley Prows as the pickup driver connected to the hit-and-run collision earlier this month in Solvang. Lt. Prows was ultimately arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

While not mentioning Lt. Prows by name, Kiki Reyes, a UCSB spokeswoman, told the News-Press: “UCPD (University of California Police Department) received information regarding an off-duty incident involving one of our employees and is fully cooperating with the California Highway Patrol (CHP), which is conducting the traffic and criminal investigation in this case.

“Preliminary information from the CHP indicates that no one was injured in the collision,” she said. “Following standard procedures, this employee is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.”

The Aug. 7 traffic crash occurred on westbound State Route 246 at the intersection of 4th Place, according to the CHP collision report. The property damage traffic crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. near Solvang Brewing Co. CHP officers responded and contacted all involved parties.

The CHP investigation revealed that a 2016 Honda Odyssey driven by Rana Sibani, 54, of La Mesa, was driving westbound on State Route 246 and had slowed to a stop to pull into a parking stall. She had two passengers in her car, Alaf Kawar, 83, and a 12-year-old minor, both of La Mesa.

A 2017 Ford F-350, driven by Bradley Prows, 60, of Buellton, was driving west on State Route 246 as well, and was directly behind Ms. Sibani’s car. He had one passenger in his pickup, Sylvia Prows, 51.

When Ms. Sibani slowed to a stop, the other driver tried to pass on the left, the CHP said. As a result, the right side of his pickup collided with the Honda’s left side.

He “failed to yield and continued driving westbound” on the highway as Ms. Sabani followed behind, attempting to flag him down, the CHP said.

After approximately one mile, he pulled over to the right shoulder and came to a stop. Ms. Sabani had called Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies to report a traffic collision, and deputies arrived a short time later. Upon deputies’ arrival, they requested that CHP respond and conduct an investigation.

“CHP arrived and completed a traffic collision investigation, which led to a driving under the influence investigation,” the collision report said. The driver of the pickup “was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.”

At this time, the collision remains under investigation, the CHP said.

Anyone who has further information regarding the collision is urged to contact Sgt. Rivera or Officer Griffith at the Buellton CHP office at 805-688-5551.

