UCSB pounds UC Riverside in tennis

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTO

UCSB’s no. 2 doubles team Joseph Rotheram, left, and Victor Krustev both lunge for a volley on March 5.

The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team won its match against UC Riverside, 6-1, on Sunday, bringing them to 2-1 on the week. The Gauchos (3-3) improved to 2-0 in Big West play, having won their season opener at UC Davis 4-2.

In a busy week for UCSB, Camille Kiss led the way. The freshman from Redlands won her singles match against Riverside, 6-4, 6-0. Kiss and her doubles partner Marta Gonzalez Balbe won their match, 6-0.

Santa Barbara took five of the six singles matches against the Highlanders, with Gauchos Elizaveta Volodko, Kiss, Shakhnoza Khatamova, Lise Sentenac, and Kira Reuter each winning. In addition to Gonzalez Balbe and Kiss shutting out their doubles opponent, Khatamova and Reuter won their match as well, 6-1.

The Gauchos return home for more Big West action this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. against Cal State Fullerton.

Men’s Tennis

UCSB 6, Hawaii 1

The UC Santa Barbara men’s tennis team secured the doubles point for the third straight match and then posted five singles victories in a 6-1 win over the University of Hawai’i to open Big West Conference play.

The Gauchos (3-3 overall, 1-0) claimed their third straight doubles point after going pointless in their first three matches. The Rainbow Warriors (2-2, 1-2) contested every match, but in the end it wasn’t enough.

The first doubles match off the court was at No. 3, where Joseph Guillin and Kai Brady topped Tristan Martins and Simao Telo Alves, 7-5. At No. 1 doubles, Stefano Tsorotiotis and Alejandro Vedro edged Andre Llagan and Lucas Labrunie, 7-5, giving UCSB the point. The tandem of Victor Krustev and Joseph Rotheram made it a sweep with a tight 7-6 win over Blaz Seric and Axel Labrunie.

“We are making progress in doubles,” said coach Marty Davis. “After the first few matches of the year, we changed things up. We moved Stefano and Alejandro to No. 1, Rotheram and Krustev to No. 2, and we paired Joe and Kai at No. 3. It really seems to be working.”

In terms of results, UCSB dominated singles, but it wasn’t that easy.

At No. 1, Guillin needed three sets to beat Llagan, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.

“They (UH) were serving for the match at 5-3 in the second set,” Davis said. “Joe (Guillin) got off the hook and turned it around. It was a good win.”

— Gerry Fall