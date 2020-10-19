UCSB presents 19th Surgeon General

UC Santa Barbara Arts and Lectures brings 19th Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, who served 2014-2017, in a virtual conversation at 5 p.m. on Friday.

In 2017, he turned his attention to chronic stress and isolation and their implications on health and wellness. He will talk about his research on loneliness during the lecture and chat about the state of public health today. A Q&A will follow.

He wrote “Together: The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.” Free copies of the book are available prior to the lecture at the Carpinteria Library, Goleta Valley Library, Montecito Library, Santa Barbara City College Luria Library and the Santa Barbara Public Library, while supplies last.

Tickets are $10 for community members and are free to UCSB students. They are available on the UCSB Arts and Lectures website.

— Annelise Hanshaw