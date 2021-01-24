UCSB presents jazz workshops

The UCSB Arts and Lectures department is presenting free workshops with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, led by Wynton Marsalis.

It’s part of UCSB Arts and Lectures’ “Race to Justice” series.

Among the workshops offered via Zoom will be “WeBop” for kids. WeBop is Jazz at Lincoln Center’s award-winning, early-childhood jazz education program for little ones and their parents/caregivers.

Workshop organizers strongly believe in children’s natural ability to improvise and are committed to exploring their creativity through fun interactive classes, according to a news release.

This eight-class series is for students ages 3-5 years old, and runs on Saturdays, starting this week, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:10 a.m. through March 20.

Another workshop in this series is Swing University: Jazz 101, which runs via Zoom 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 23. It’s a beginner’s guide to jazz that will develop students’ ears to hear the intricacies that make this music fascinating. Students will also learn about the history of jazz and development of styles.

It’s a six-class series for adults, and is taught by Swing University curator Seton Hawkins. No musical knowledge is required.

The final workshop is Jazz for Young people, which runs at 10 a.m. Thursdays through Feb. 4. The workshop is recommended for grades 3-8.

For more information, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Gerry Fall