UCSB presents Latin Grammy nominee

Latin Grammy nominee Sonia De Los Santos will perform March 13-20 during an on-demand video offered by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

To watch the free program, register by 10 a.m. March 13 at www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

Ms. De Los Santos grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, where her mom said she was born with a smile on her face.

In “¡Alegría!” (“Joy!”), her second album, Ms. De Los Santos shares what makes her happy: everything from watching butterflies to playing with her band.

Her songs in Spanish and English are inspired by Latin American rhythms including son jarocho, cumbia, gaita, currulao and huayno, as well as North American folk traditions.

The March 13-20 concert will feature music from “¡Alegría!” and her debut album, “Mi Viaje.”

— Dave Mason