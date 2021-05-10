UCSB presents Oscar-nominated director



COURTESY PHOTOS

Pico Iyer will talk with acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair during a virtual UCSB Arts & Lectures talk at 5 p.m. May 26.

Ms. Nair is known for directing everything from her first feature, the Oscar-nominated “Salaam Bombay!,” to her recent six-part TV series, “A Suitable Boy.” Her movies have included “Mississippi Masala,” “The Namesake,” “Monsoon Wedding” and “Queen of Katwe.”

Ms. Nair grew up in India and studied at Harvard. Her productions take viewers from Uganda to New York City to rural India.

Tickets are $10 for general admission. They’re free for UCSB students, but registration is required. To purchase tickets or register, go to www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535.

— Dave Mason