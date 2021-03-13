UCSB presents Passover program

The Taubman Symposium in Jewish Studies at UCSB will present a Passover program at 3 p.m. March 21. Viewers will connect on Zoom at ucsb.zoom.us/j/84337887775.

Professor Vanessa Ochs from the University of Virginia will discuss the Haggadah, which is traditionally read at the Seder table and concerns the story of Exodus. Participants at the Seder sing, pray and enjoy traditional food during the retelling of the story.

During the March 21 program, Dr. Ochs, an ordained rabbi, will discuss the Haggadah’s origins and history. She will talk about how the Haggadah continues to be reinterpreted and reimagined to share the message of freedom for all.

— Gerry Fall