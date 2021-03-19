UCSB presents Race to Justice series

The UCSB Arts & Lectures Race to Justice series is presenting a variety of programs in April and May.

On April 6 at 5 p.m., track and field Olympian Allyson Felix speaks about advocacy and equality in sports and in life. On April 15, Grammy-winning Gullah Music of the Carolina Coast Ranky Tanky will perform at 5 p.m.

On April 21, the father of environmental justice, Dr. Robert Bullard, will present the Quest for Environmental and Racial Justice at 5 p.m.

On April 29, Theaster Gates — an urban planner, artist, activist, and founder and president of Rebuild Foundation — will speak at 5 p.m.

That will be followed by Bryan Stevenson’s program, “American Injustice: Mercy, Humanity and Making a Difference” on April 30 at 5 p.m.

Then on May 4 at 5 p.m., author, advocate and public policy expert Heather McGhee will present “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together.”

Finally, on May 12 at 5 p.m., Patrisse Cullors presents “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Dialogue.”

For more information, contact UCSB Arts & Lectures at artsandlectures@ucsb.edu.

— Gerry Fall