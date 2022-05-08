UCSB presents The Joffrey Ballet

SANTA BARBARA — The Joffrey Ballet will be presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Granada, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara.

Classically trained to the highest standards, the Chicago-based Joffrey Ballet is considered one of the premier dance companies performing today. Committed to artistic excellence and innovation, the company performs a unique repertoire encompassing past masterpieces and cutting-edge works.Ashley Wheater is the Artistic Director.

Those buying general admission tickets by the end of today will get a a 20% discount by using promo code 4290.

To purchase tickets, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Katherine Zehnder