UCSB professor emeritus Charles Li to sign “The Turbulent Sea” at Chaucer’s

COURTESY PHOTOS
Chaucer’s Books will present an in-store book signing by Charles Li, a UCSB professor emeritus, on Jan. 13. Dr. Li wrote “The Turbulent Sea.”

Chaucer’s Books, 3321 State St., is hosting an in-store book signing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13, featuring UCSB professor emeritus Charles Li. 

Dr. Li wrote “The Turbulent Sea,” which has been described as an unconventional work of historical fiction of America’s 1960s from the perspective of an outsider. 

According to a news release, Dr. Li’s book is a historical fiction and an autobiography of his escape to America from China and “the shocking and cruel racism that he experienced and observed nationwide.”

For more information, go to chaucersbooks.com.

— Katherine Zehnder

News-Press Staff Writer

