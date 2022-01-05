UCSB professor works on Bronze Age study

Professor of anthropology at UC Santa Barbara Douglas J. Kennett joined a global team of scientists to document a major migration into Britain during the Late Bronze Age that would displace half the genetic makeup of England and Wales.

With 223 co-authors, this is the largest study of its kind.

In an article by the UCSB Current, the Santa Barbara professor explained how this major migration affects ancestry.

“It now appears that these migrations played out over centuries and involved the peaceful mixing of populations,” Dr. Kennett told the Current. “It shows that the movement of smaller populations over centuries can result in major changes in ancestry. In this case, half the ancestry of all later British populations.”

The researchers analyzed the remains of 793 individuals from the Middle to Late Bronze Age. Through this analysis, they discovered large-scale migration into southern Britain from around 1300 to 800 B.C.

Dr. Kennett’s group directly radiocarbon dated 123 of these individuals.

The newly migrated people thoroughly mixed with the native population and accounted for roughly half the genetic makeup of southern Britain by 1000 B.C.

The researchers suspect the migrants came from present-day France.

According to Dr. Kennett, their research indicates that large-scale movements of people took place hundreds of years earlier than experts previously thought.

“These data indicate that population movements from continental Europe were not abrupt, but persisted through the Middle to Late Bronze Age and were largely complete by 1000-875 B.C.,” Dr. Kennett told the Current.

Other than altering the genetic makeup of Britain, researchers also believe the migrants may have brought Celtic languages.

The study was led by the University of York, Harvard Medical School and the University of Vienna.

It is published in the journal Nature and can be viewed at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04287-4.

