UCSB recruit scores 28 points

UCSB recruit Cole Anderson scored 28 points which included a layup in the closing seconds to clinch a 117-113 victory for the Class of 2021 All-Stars over their 2022 counterparts in Sunday’s NorCal Clash at the Slam Academy in Hayward.

Anderson, a 6-foot-3 senior from Clovis West High School, committed to the Gauchos last May and is expected to submit a national letter of intent with them during the fall signing period of Nov. 11-18.

His left-handed layup to secure the victory came after a steal and pass by 6-foot-9 DeMarshay Johnson of Richmond’s Salesian High School.

Anderson’s 28 points came on 10-for-12 shooting which included four three-pointers.

As a junior, he won last year’s Tri-River Athletic Conference Most Valuable Player Award for the third time after leading Clovis West to a 26-6 record and the CIF-Central Section Open Division final. He was also picked to the third team of the Cal-Hi All-State Open Division squad.

Anderson averaged 27 points per game as a junior while shooting 48% overall and 44% from the three-point line. His 137 three-pointers broke the CIF-CS record and he’s on pace to set the section’s all-time scoring record this year.

— Mark Patton