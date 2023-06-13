UCSB seniors, faculty member receive awards

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Awards have been presented to seven UCSB undergraduates and one faculty member for their contributions to research.

Several graduating UCSB seniors and one faculty member recently were honored for their contributions to undergraduate research.

Chancellor Henry T. Yang and the UCSB Library have each announced their award winners for the academic year.

The Chancellor’s Award for Excellence for Undergraduate Research goes to four students: Matthew Ho (computer science), Elayna Maquinales (history), Elizabeth “Liz” Munday (sociology), and Lindsey Washiashi (biology).

Jarett Henderson, a lecturer in the Department of History, received the Chancellor’s Faculty Award for Undergraduate Research Mentoring.

In nominating Mr. Ho for the computer science award, computer science professor William Wang, wrote, “Matthew stands out as one of the most exceptional and innovative researchers I have had the pleasure of encountering.”

Dr. Wang described Mr. Ho’s oral paper for the prestigious International Conference on Learning Representation, a rare achievement for an undergraduate, as a “testament to his brilliance, dedication and problem-solving capabilities.”

Mr. Ho’s research in the AI realm — in particular his work to enhance AI’s ability to provide explanatory, cause-and-effect responses, Dr. Wang said, has the potential to revolutionize the field and impact industry.

— Dave Mason