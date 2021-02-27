UCSB series features award-winning authors

UCSB Art & Lectures will present a virtual conversation with celebrated authors Ann Patchett and Lily King at 11 a.m. March 7.

Ms. Patchett, author of 13 books and winner of numerous fellowships and awards, has been named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People for her work in support of independent bookstores. Her most recent novel, “The Dutch House,” was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize. She currently owns Parnassus Books in Nashville.

Ms. King is an award-winning author of five novels, and her most recent novel, “Writers & Lovers,” was published nearly a year ago. She also authored the novel “Euphoria,” which was recently turned into a limited BBC series.

The conversation with both authors will be followed by a Q&A. Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for UCSB students.

To register, visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call 805-893-3535.

— Madison Hirneisen