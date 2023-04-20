UCSB sets new Give Day record

By NICK MATHEY

UCSB SPORTS WRITER

UCSB Athletics set records during the 2023 Give Day on Thursday, and the school has thanked those who participated and helped support UCSB’s student-athlete experience.

UCSB’s Intercollegiate Athletics Department provides resources with the intention of creating life-changing educational opportunities for student-athletes. It has the goal of helping them develop their full potential in both academic and athletic settings.

The Gaucho athletic teams completed 23 challenges, triggering multiple gifts to each team. UCSB Athletics led all university departments with $561,269 total dollars raised by 653 donations. UCSB as a whole ended the day with $6,158,930 raised from 2,328 donations.

“It is with great gratitude that we thank all of you, our Gaucho alumni, family, and friends for supporting our mission to serve student-athletes and bring together community on Give Day,” said Director of Athletics Kelly Barsky. “Your support and connection is critical to providing an exceptional student-athlete experience, continuing the tradition of highly competitive programs, and connecting community. Your support not just on Give Day, but every day, is noticed, impactful and truly appreciated.”

Campus Excellence finished second across all departments with 360 donations and Recreation rounded out the top three with 201 donations.

Nick Mathey writes about sports for UCSB.

