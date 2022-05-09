UCSB signs Cal grad-transfer Andre Kelly

Grad-transfer forward Andre Kelly is the newest member of the UCSB’s 2022-23 recruitment class.

The UCSB men’s basketball team has announced the newest member of its 2022-23 recruitment class. Grad-transfer forward Andre Kelly will join the Gauchos after playing four seasons at California. The 6-foot-9, 255-pound big man was a mainstay in the Golden Bear’s lineup since his freshman season.

“We are very excited about Andre joining our program as he is an incredible student-athlete who has excelled in the classroom and on the court the last four years,” head coach Joe Pasternack said. “Andre will bring scoring and rebounding to our team.”

Kelly is coming off an incredible season with the Golden Bears where he played and started in 21 games and averaged 13.4 points per game and 8.4 rebounds, while shooting a potent .607 from the field. For his career with Cal, the Stockton, Calif. native totaled 655 rebounds and was a member of the program’s 1K points club with 1,014 total points.

This past season Kelly tallied seven double-doubles including a career-high game in the team’s overtime win over Southern Utah where he posted a 29-point, 15-rebound double-double in 41 minutes. He shot 11-for-16 (.688) from the field and went 6-for-7 from the free-throw line and added two blocks and a steal. He scored 22 points on 11-of-14 shooting (.786) against UCLA to go with six rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end.

He will bring a wealth of experience, size, and athleticism to UCSB’s frontcourt.

Daniel Moebus-Bowles writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com