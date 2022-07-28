UCSB signs four more players to men’s soccer team

With little more than a month to go before UCSB men’s soccer’s return to competitive action, Head Coach Tim Vom Steeg has announced four more signings to shore up the team’s 2022 roster.

Joining the Gauchos as they begin their Big West title defense will be David Danquah (Baylor High School), David Mitzner (Portland University), Timon Windisch (Lander University) and Joe Sherbourne (Hamburger SV II).

“The expectation of UCSB soccer for 2022 is to exceed the success of 2021,” Vom Steeg said. “This would mean winning the Big West Conference, the Big West Tournament, and going deep into the NCAA Tournament. With 10 of the 11 starters returning from our NCAA playoff game at UCLA, the objective of our recruiting class was to build on our current roster and add the depth necessary to accomplish these goals.”

David Danquah joins the Gaucho midfield following four years of consistent production with the Chattanooga Red Wolves Academy in North Carolina.

The Baylor High School graduate averaged 13 goals and eight assists per season over four years, being named to the All-State Team as a freshman and earning two nominations for Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.

Danquah was also recruited by the University of North Carolina, but ultimately chose UCSB.

“David was one of the best high school players in the country last year,” Vom Steeg said. “He can play any of the attacking positions and can contribute officially both as a passer of the ball or a scorer. Not surprising, he was recruited to some of the top soccer programs and we are pleased he decided to join our program. Originally from Ghana, David will follow a long line of former Gaucho greats who came from Ghana and had very successful careers at UCSB.”

Following two years at Portland University, David Mitzner joins the Gauchos at goalkeeper. The Newport Beach native had a decorated high school career prior to his time with the Pilots, including a four-year run winning the Trinity League championship with Servite High School.

In 2020, Mitzner earned All-American and All-Orange County status while being named CIF Player of the Year, United Soccer Coaches California High School Player of the Year, and Trinity Defensive MVP.

At the club level, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound keeper competed for Pateadores Academy and Boca OC. With Boca, he was a 2017 National League Champion and finished as a runner-up in 2018 and 2019.

“David will be joining the program after his first two seasons at Portland,” said Assistant Coach Davis Elias. “Originally from Southern California, David was one of the top goalkeepers in Southern California at the high school and club level. David will add quality to our current talented group of goalkeepers.”

The Gaucho defense will get further support from German native Timon Windisch, who transfers to UCSB after spending the last two years at Lander University.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound defender started in 10 of his 14 appearances at the Division II school, contributing to a 2021 season that ended with a Peach Belt Conference championship and a No. 4 national ranking. On the offensive end, he had one assist and two goals, scoring the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Francis Marion during the 2020 season.

In Germany, Windisch competed for six years with SC Freiburg Youth Academy, winning cups at the U17 and U15 levels and playing 11 games at the U17 Youth Bundesliga level. He also spent one year at SC West Köln, appearing in eight matches and scoring two goals.

“Timon fills an important hole in our roster,” Vom Steeg said. “He is a 6-foot-4, left-sided defender who will be able to dominate the box both on defense and on offense. UCSB has had an excellent track record with German defenders and we expect to have the same result with Timon.”

UCSB’s offense is set to receive additional firepower from English/German national Joe Sherbourne, who spent the last four years playing for Hamburger SV Academy.

In 34 Youth Bundesliga games, the forward put away 19 goals. At the U-19 level this past season, he scored four times in 12 matches.

The striker’s pace over his first 5-10 yards of possession has been described as one of his most striking qualities, along with his great balance and strength, demonstrated durablity, and work ethic.

Standing at 5-foot-11, he is a versatile attacker and calm finisher in the box who can be utilized at the point of attack, as a withdrawn striker or a winger.

“As is often the case with top international recruits, the best available players have to decide between attending college or becoming a professional player,” said Vom Steeg. “Joe is no different and we are pleased that he has decided to pursue his degree and attend UCSB. He has all of the attributes to become a top scorer at the Division I level.”

