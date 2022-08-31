UCSB soccer athlete earns Player of Week award

After opening the season by becoming the first Gaucho since 2018 to score in each of the first two games of a season, UCSB men’s soccer forward Salvador Aguilar has earned his second career Big West Offensive Player of the Week award.

Aguilar put away two of UCSB’s three goals in the opening week of play, both times rising high over a defender for a powerful and perfectly-placed header. He was deadly efficient with his chances, converting twice on just three shot attempts while helping lead the Gauchos to a 1-0-1 start.

Playing in a tough season-opening environment at No. 19 Missouri State on Thursday, the sophomore equalized in the 75th minute to seal a 1-1 tie. Three nights later in a 2-0 home win over California Baptist, he opened the scoring by attacking a hopeful, lofted ball into the box in the 48th minute. It was the fourth header goal in his last three outings including UCSB’s Community Shield exhibition against Westmont, going down as the first game-winner of his young career.

This marks the third time in four seasons that the Gauchos have claimed the first Big West Offensive Player of the Week honor of the season. Carter Clemmensen, who did so in 2018, was the last Gaucho to score in the first two games of the year.

Aguilar and the Gauchos will be back at Harder Stadium for their next match this Friday to take on Cornell.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com