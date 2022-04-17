UCSB softball defeated by Long Beach State

The UC Santa Barbara softball team fell to Long Beach State 8-0 in its series opener. The Gauchos move to 11-27 overall and 3-10 in Big West play. LBSU is now 20-17 overall, 10-3 in conference.

Madelyn McNally tallied the only base knock for the Gauchos and extended her hit streak to 12-straight, the longest of the season. McNally also recorded her tenth stolen base of the year – leading her team and good for sixth in the Big West.

Both Lexy Mills and Ilona Sullivan registered two strikeouts, Mills has now collected 45 on the season, while Sullivan has 38.

McNally led her team off in the top of the first with a chopper to LBSU’s shortstop, but was too quick for Long Beach and safely reached first base.

The Gauchos held their opponents hitless and scoreless in the first, but the second inning was when LBSU would break open scoring and put five runs up on the board.

Unfortunately, the Gauchos wouldn’t register another hit for the rest of the game while the Beach found three more runs. The game ended in the fifth with the score 8-0.

Santa Barbara will close out its three-game series against LBSU with a doubleheader tomorrow starting at 1:00 p.m.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

