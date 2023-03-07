UCSB softball defeats Howard

The UCSB softball team (10-7) wrapped up the final day of the Lancer Invitational as they took on the Howard University Bison. By the time this game ended, it was UCSB who came out on top, defeating Howard 6-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a tight battle for these two teams at the start of this game, with no one scoring any runs for the first five innings. However, it was the Bison to score first as they picked up a run at the top of the sixth. The Gauchos were able to stop the attack relatively quickly before they were up to the plate. UCSB had heavy bats in this one as the team scored six runs to put them in a strong position heading into the final inning of play. Pitcher Camryn Snyder did her part on the plate with the defense backing her up to keep Howard at bay as UCSB came out with the 6-1 win.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

– Snyder was a huge part of this success for the Gauchos from the plate. She only allowed two hits in this game while striking out seven Bison along the way. With this win, she now has a 4-3 record on the season.

– With all of the runs scored in the sixth inning, six different Gauchos made their way across home plate. Madelyn McNally, Chloe Stewart, Lauren Lewis, Daryn Siegel, Alex a Sams and Korie Thomas all registered runs at this time while Ashley Donaldson led the team with two RBIs.

– Despite not scoring a run, Hannah Damore added plenty of pressure against the Bison. In her three at-bats, she put up two hits while also grabbing an RBI.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will take the week to prepare for their next tournament as they make the trip north to compete at the Bulldog Classic hosted by Fresno State.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

