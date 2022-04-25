UCSB softball drops contests against Fullerton

The UCSB softball team closed out its three-game series against Fullerton on Saturday afternoon with losses of 10-1 and 7-3. UCSB is now 11-32 on the season and 3-15 in the Big West.

Game One

Madelyn McNally, Tyler Goldstein, and Korie Thomas were responsible for the Gauchos’ three hits in game one.

Thomas collected her tenth RBI of the season while Sam Denehy picked up her seventh run.

Ilona Sullivan (0-3) was the opener in the circle for UCSB and the pitcher of record, allowing seven runs on three hits and two walks in 3.1 innings of work.

Alyssa Molina tossed the remaining 1.2 innings allowing three runs on as many hits and two walks.

Cal State Fullerton took an early lead after capitalizing on a Gaucho error that resulted in four runs – three of which were unearned.

The top of the second saw a double play by third baseman Thomas and first baseman Rayna Cohen that took out the Titan’s lead runner and batter, leaving Fullerton hitless in the inning.

Unfortunately, the Titan lead continued to grow in the third after two Gaucho errors would give Fullerton four unearned runs, moving the score to 8-0.

Goldstein would pick up the first hit of the day for UCSB in the bottom of the third, but was left stranded by the Titan defense.

Fullerton found another run in the fourth and the fifth, leaving the Gauchos trailing by 10 runs.

After Denehy’s fielder’s choice and a Goldstein walk, Thomas would come up to bat and hit a two-out single to bring Denehy home and conclude UCSB’s scoring. The game would end in the fifth at 10-1 as Fullerton run-ruled Santa Barbara.

Game Two

Maci Fines went 2-for-4 at the plate, registering her 12th multi-hit game of the season.

Four different Gauchos accounted for the remaining six hits, including Denehy and Lexi Mills who each had a pair while Nayah Pola and Goldstein had one apiece.

ills (2-11) earned the start and tossed a complete game, allowing seven runs on ten hits and three walks, while striking out two.

Once again the Titans were the first to score, this time putting up a run in the first before finding four more in the second.

In the bottom of the second Goldstein singled through the left side and was relieved by pinch runner Lauren Lewis. Cohen reached first on an error by Fullerton’s second baseman and was also relieved by pinch runner Chloe Stewart. Ally Nodohara then reached on another Titan error as she tallied an RBI from a Lewis run. With one out, Pola came to bat and grounded out up the right side as Stewart crossed the plate, bringing the score to 5-2.

​​CSF registered another run in the third but the Gauchos’ defense held the scoreless in the fourth and fifth.

In the top of the sixth with two Titans on base, a throwing error by UCSB allowed Fullerton’s lead runner to make it home and move the score to 7-2.

With the bases loaded from three back-to-back hits from Pola, Fines, and Denehy, Mills stepped up to the plate and knocked the ball to the Titan’s third baseman who was too slow for Fines as she safely slid into third and Pola made it home. Unfortunately, this would be the last run for the Gauchos, leaving the score at 7-3.

The Gauchos will play a non-conference game at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday April, 27th, followed by a weekend series at UC Davis.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com