UCSB softball drops series finale to Long Beach State

Looking to bounce back after dropping game two of the doubleheader in yesterday’s matchup, the Gauchos were unable to get the bats going and were held scoreless.

A base hit in the first inning with two walks in the third and a walk in the fifth was all the offense the Gauchos could produce against Long Beach State ace, Shannon Haddad.

A four-run first inning for Long Beach gave them all the momentum they would need for the game. A 12-hit performance by the LBSU offense carried them to victory in the series finale.

Long Beach State put up two runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to cap off the scoring and secure the victory 9-0.

Ilona Sullivan came into the game in relief and kept the Long Beach offense at bay allowing just two hits and no runs, but the 9-0 margin was too much for the Gauchos to overcome as they fell in the series finale.

“Tough day for us, we didn’t play well right from the get-go,” said UCSB Head Coach Jo Evans. “You have to have your pitchers in the circle give you some outs and set the tempo for the game. We got hit hard, but I thought Sully (Sullivan) came in at the end and gave us the most quality innings. She threw well and was staying ahead of hitters, but Long Beach, tip your cap to them, they are a really good ballclub and rebounded from a game one loss. We didn’t do a good job of making adjustments at the plate. We didn’t take care of the ball on defense. Overall, I didn’t see that confidence or our players playing with some of that swagger.”

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will travel to Cal State Fullerton for a three-game set against the Titans. Game one of the series will be Friday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Nick Mathey writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com