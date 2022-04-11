UCSB softball falls to CSU Bakersfield in doubleheader

Closing its third home series of the season in a Saturday doubleheader against CSU Bakersfield, the UC Santa Barbara softball team was defeated in both games, 8-4 and 5-1.

Game 1

Madelyn McNally went 2-for-3 at the plate, including an RBI triple to kick off the Gaucho offense.

Both Sam Denehy and Teah Thies collected their second double of the season. Denehy also registered the fifth RBI of her junior campaign.

Ashley Donaldson contributed to the Gauchos’ eight-hit game, picking up her 19th of the season.

Lexy Mills has become an impactful offensive player for the Gauchos, notching her ninth RBI.

The Roadrunners exploded to start the game, tallying seven of their eight runs in the first inning. However, of those seven runs only one was earned.

The Gauchos got baserunners aboard in six of seven innings, but left six runners stranded.

UCSB had their best offense in the bottom of the third starting off with Thies’ double into right field. McNally’s triple would come next, bringing Thies across the plate and putting the Gauchos on the board.

With McNally in scoring position, Denehy hit a perfect RBI double down the right field line. Maci Fines advanced Denehy with a successful sacrifice bunt before getting out at first. Denehy was then brought home by Mills’ RBI single through the right side. Korie Thomas hit a single but was able to advance to second due to an error by the Roadrunners’ catcher which also allowed Mills to score a run, cutting Bakersfield’s lead in half.

Unfortunately, this was the last run the Gauchos would see in the game while the Roadrunners collected one more in the top of the fifth, making the final score 8-4 in favor of Bakersfield.

Game 2

Madelyn McNally extended her hit-streak to 11-straight – six of which were multi-hit efforts.

Sam Denehy went 2-for-3 in the second game and also recorded her fourth stolen base of the season.

Lexy Mills now has three consecutive games with an RBI, collecting her tenth in the final game of the series.

Korie Thomas and Teah Thies each collected a single, putting them both at 21 hits on the season.

The Gauchos were the ones to open the scoring for the rubber match, collecting a run after Mills put up a sacrifice fly that advanced Fines to third and brought McNally home. Unfortunately, this would turn out to be Santa Barbara’s sole run of the game.

Junior pitcher Lexy Mills received the loss for the series finale after tossing a full seven innings. Despite striking out eight Roadrunners, Mills allowed five runs on eight hits, leaving the final score 5-1 as Bakersfield took the series.

The Gauchos head south this upcoming weekend for a three-game series with Long Beach State that begins on Friday. First pitch is set for 1 PM at LBSU Softball Complex.

Britt Calvillo writes about sports for UCSB.

email: sports@newspress.com