UCSB softball goes 1-1 on Day 2 of Lancer Invite

The UCSB softball team (9-7) competed in Day 2 of the Lancer Invitational as they took on the Seahawks of Wagner and the Lancers of host team Cal Baptist. After this double-header, the Gauchos went 1-1 on the day, defeating the Seahawks while dropping a game to the Lancers.

GAME 1: GAUCHOS VS SEAHAWKS

This first game kicked off slowly for both teams as no one was able to get on the scoreboard. The first inning was a quick affair on both sides while the Gauchos weren’t able to bring Makayla Newsom home despite making it to third on a wild pitch. However, in the third inning, UCSB made their move. Daryn Siegel registered the team’s first home run of the season, bringing Ashley Donaldson across home plate with her as the Gauchos went up 2-0 in the third. UCSB scored two more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to solidify their 4-1 win over Wagner.

As mentioned above, Siegel earned a home run in today’s game while Madelyn McNally contributed a triple and Alexa Sams added a double. Along with those three, Newsom recorded two hits along with Lauren Lewis’s one hit to give the Gauchos opportunities to score. Ava Bradford was on the mound for the Gauchos as she pitched all seven innings to earn her second win of the season.

GAME 2: GAUCHOS VS LANCERS

Like the first game of the day, the first two innings of the game were scoreless and quick, not going more than four batters in each. When the third inning hit, the Lancers’ bats got hot as they scored three runs in this inning. The Gauchos were able to respond with a run of their own in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to help them come back in this game as they dropped the second leg of the double header 3-1 to the Lancers.

Siegel scored the team’s only run in this game, coming across home plate thanks to Sams’ double down the right field line. Chloe Stewart also had a great offensive performance as he put up two hits in this game Siegel. McNally, Donaldson, and Sam Denehy also added to the offensive pressure.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

