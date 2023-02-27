UCSB softball goes 1-1 on Day 2 of Silicon Valley Classic

The UCSB softball team (6-5) were back on the field today for Day 2 of the Silicon Valley Classic as they took on the Northern Colorado Bears and the Santa Clara Broncos. After these two games, the Gauchos were 1-1 on the day, defeating the Bears in five innings while dropping a game to the Broncos.

GAME 1: GAUCHOS VS BEARS

UCSB came out on fire, scoring six runs in the first two innings alone. This lead helped make it difficult for the Bears to make any headway on the Gauchos. The Bears were able to put one run on the board before the Gauchos continued their run. By the end of the fifth inning, UCSB added three more runs to the board, ending the game there with a score of 9-1.

Three different Gauchos put up two runs each, and they were Chloe Stewart, Korie Thomas and Alexa Sams. Along with that, Stewart and Ashley Donaldson each added on three RBIs each. On the mound, Camryn Snyder was the only pitcher for the Gauchos. With the help of the defense, she only allowed one run in those five innings while striking out four batters.

GAME 2: GAUCHOS VS BRONCOS

Shortly after Game 1 ended, the Gauchos were back on the field to take on the Santa Clara Broncos. From the start of the game, it was Santa Clara who had control. Despite the Gauchos best efforts throughout the game and registering seven hits, the Broncos were the ones to come out of this game with a 7-0 win, rounding out Day 2 of the Silicon Valley Classic for UCSB.

Recording two hits each for the Gauchos were Stewart and Sams, who kept up their offensive efforts from Game 1. Also getting themselves on base with hits were Madelyn McNally, Daryn Siegel and Thomas. The pitcher with the best outing for the Gauchos in his game was Ilona Sullivan. She spent 2.2 innings on the mound, striking out two batters in that time while only allowing one run.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will play one more game at the Silicon Valley Classic as they head to San Jose to take on the San Jose State Spartans. First pitch will be at 10 a.m. with a live stream through the Mountain West Network and live stats through sjsuspartans.com.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

