UCSB softball goes 1-1 to start season

The UCSB Softball team (1-1) opened up the 2023 season today as they took on the University of Nevada Wolf Pack and the University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks. The Gauchos had a strong showing in this first day of games as they secured a win over the Fighting Hawks and lost to the Wolf Pack.

GAME 1: GAUCHOS VS WOLF PACK

UCSB came out for their first game under head coach Jo Evans ready to play as they kept Nevada at bay through the first two innings. The Wolf Pack was the first team to put themselves on the board with a run in the third, but it didn’t stop the Gauchos. UC Santa Barbara went and scored five runs in the fifth inning with the help of Korie Thomas’s triple, giving themselves the chance to win this game. However, the Wolf Pack had big fifth and sixth innings of their own to take the lead as the Gauchos lost the first game 8-5.

“I am happy with the way our team competed today,” Coach Evans said. “We battled against Nevada and Cam Snyder through some very solid innings for us. She kept us in the game and gave us a shot to win. Our offense made good adjustments at the plate and stayed aggressive.”

In this first game of the day, Thomas had a huge swing to right center to get her three RBI’s while Sam Denehy stole a base to help her come across home plate. Camryn Snyder pitched the first five innings for the Gauchos as she struck out five batters along the way.

GAME 2: GAUCHOS VS FIGHTING HAWKS

The Gauchos were back on the field shortly after their game against Nevada, but this time, they took on North Dakota. UC Santa Barbara took control of the game from the very first inning. Of the 11 runs the team scored in this game, nine of them came in the first three innings. With this commanding performance along with two more runs scored in the fifth, the Gauchos took the second game of the day 11-3 as this also gave Coach Evans her first win as a Gaucho.

“I am pleased with the way we responded in Game Two,” Coach Evans said. “We had an hour rain delay and our team came out focused and attacking on offense. Ava Bradford was on top of her game on the mound and our hitters did a great job scoring in four out the five innings. Bella Fuentes had a great game in her first start as a freshman, offensively and defensively, and it was a great team win. I saw a lot of positives out there today and we will continue to grow as a ball club.”

Madelyn McNally made her presence known on the diamond, registering four of the team’s 11 runs. Along with that, she registered three hits while adding on two RBI’s. The shortstop also assisted on four putouts. Along with her, Chloe Stewart earned multiple runs, grabbing two of her own, while getting an RBI. Bella Fuentes also had her first career start and the freshman excelled. She registered a run of her own while bringing in three of her teammates.

UP NEXT

The Gauchos will be back on the field in San Luis Obispo tomorrow morning as they take on the Wolf Pack and Fighting Hawks again. The first pitch of the day will be at 9 a.m.

Kristen Keller is the associate athletic director for communications and digital strategy at UCSB.

sports@newspress.com